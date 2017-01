Want locks like LC? Then you’re in luck! Celebrity hairstylist Kristin Ess, who works with Lucy Hale, Nikki Reed and Lauren Conrad herself, is set to launch her first line of haircare products. Kristen Ess Hair, available exclusively at Target.com on January 15 and in all stores on January 22, is a 15-piece line of goods powered with Zip-Up, a specialized strengthening complex with chia seeds, pea protein and marine algae. "I'm dying,” the pro excitedly tells Stylish. “I can't even believe it's real!" Keep scrolling to see all the goods from Ess’ dream come true.

Credit: Courtesy of Kristin Ess/Instagram