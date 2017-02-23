Lauren Conrad Debuts New Dress Up Shop for Kohl's: See the Pics!

Be her guest! After a slew of successful lines for Kohl's — her everyday, Runway and Disney collections, not to mention her handbags and home line — Lauren Conrad is back with one of her most fun collections to date: the Dress Up Shop.

The LC Lauren Conrad Dress Up Shop for Kohl's, a limited-edition lineup launching Thursday, February 23, includes embellished tops with scalloped edges, metallic skirts with retro-inspired pleating, maxidresses, jumpsuits and more, all in the feminine prints and pastel hues you've come to expect from LC. And the price is right — pieces start at $40 and nothing is over $100.

"One of the first things we did when we sat down to design this collection was ask ourselves, 'What do you wear?'" Conrad, 31, tells Stylish. "'What do you wear to a shower, what do you wear to a wedding, a cocktail party?' We started with that, because we wanted to make sure that we were providing people with meaty answers. I know personally that anytime I receive an invite to any sort of event, one of my first thoughts is, 'What am I going to wear?!' So you want to make it look easy and fun for the customer to pick looks for upcoming events."

Conrad tells Stylish that she had plenty of fun creating the collection, and it definitely shows in the embellishments. But of course, sequins aren't just for special occasions anymore. "I thought you could pair one of the blouses with a skirt or one of the soft, full pants to a shower, or to a more casual wedding," the multi-hyphenate, who also serves as Us Weekly's Guest Entertaining Editor, shared. "But also you could wear that top with distressed denim and heels for a girls' dinner. That [functionality] is what we wanted to keep in mind. They're an investment, so you want to get a lot of wear out of them."



The collection is available almost exclusively online, starting now. Scroll to see the whole capsule, and happy shopping for your next big day! (Even if it's just an "I want to look extra cute today" kind of a day — those count, too.)