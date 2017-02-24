Hilary Duff/Instagram

Holy haircolor makeover! She’s had pink hair, gone green and even rocked a light blue ombré and now, in an exclusive reveal to Stylish, Hilary Duff has taken her golden locks to an icy platinum. Wow!

Courtesy Tiffany Rose

The Younger actress, 29, tells Stylish, “I took a huge break from coloring my hair since I’ve stopped filming [Younger], but now it’s time to go back to work and start caring about my hair again.” So off she went (with “about six inches of grown-out roots,” Duff admits) to Riawna Capri at Los Angeles' Nine Zero One salon, her longtime hair colorist, for a marathon three-hour foil process using Joico’s new Blonde Life formula.

Duff tells Stylish she passed the time on her phone looking at Instagram, Snapchat, sending emails and doing her kid's birthday party invites. “My power is down to like five percent,” she lamented, when Stylish caught up with her mid-process. They also listened to Rufus Du Sol. “Riawna's super pumped on it but I think it kind of sounds like Miami club jams. But she’s dancing and that makes me happy,” Duff exclaims.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

What is it about being blonde that Duff loves? “It’s sunny and bold and makes me feel bubbly and happy,” Duff tells Stylish. “Blondes get more attention.” She’s certainly in good company; Capri has taken many a member of young Hollywood platinum, including Julianne Hough and Emma Roberts.

But how to take care of majorly processed hair? Duff plans on deep conditioning once a week with Joico’s new Blonde Life Brightening Conditioner containing nourishing monoi and tamanu oils and following with Blonde Life Brightening Masque, an easy at-home toner that neutralizes brassiness.

Courtesy Tiffany Rose

Joico Blonde Life Brightening Shampoo, $16.99; Joico Blonde Life Brightening Conditioner, $17.99; Joico Blonde Life Brightening Masque, $19.99 available March 1 at joico.com

After the color was done we asked if there was a new style Duff was coveting. She admits her celebrity hair crush is Jennifer Lawrence’s short cut and Emma Watson’s pixie, which are “so chic” but Duff says “I would never, never, never do it… unless it was [for] the role of a lifetime!"

