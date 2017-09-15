Gotham/GC Images

Angelina Jolie knows how to rock a red carpet. The actress, director and producer has been killing the style game for nearly two decades, throughout which she has relied on a simple styling trick: monochrome dressing. Jolie stepped out to promote her new film First The Killed My Father wearing outfits that followed her style mantra in NYC on September 14 and unsurprisingly, the mother of six looked beyond.



Gotham/GC Images

The OG Tomb Raider made her first appearance of the day in a tonal nude ensemble that included a blush blouse, skirt and duster coat, paired with nude skimmer flats for a lengthening visual effect. Of course, Jolie’s look was not without a pop of color — she kicked things up a notch by adorning her infamous pout with a raspberry lip and coordinated that hue with her handbag.



Later in the evening, the Unbroken director left a screening of her latest film sporting a long white trench coat with a plunging neckline, nipped at the waist. Jolie finished the look with white diamanté Christian Louboutin pumps. But once again, the decision to stick with a singular color palette provided a slimming and flattering visual effect, because monochrome creates a singular line of vision for the eyes. In other words, instead of competing patterns or colors chopping up the body and eye’s movement, a mono-toned lets the eye take the look in seamlessly — et voila! You're instantly slimmer and taller.



