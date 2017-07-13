Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Blac Chyna has worn practically every color hair under the sun, but it turns out she's very particular about which wig she chooses and when to wear it. Stylish got the scoop from the 29-year- old about her perfect style, and yes, how she decides on the color of her wig.

It turns out, much like a mood ring or shade-shifting lipstick, Blac Chyna’s wigs are a reflection of her mood. She tells Us, "If I'm not in a good mood, I'm gonna wear black hair. I'm not gonna wear blonde hair. If I'm feeling feisty, I'm gonna put on a red wig.”

Chyna added, “If I'm feeling like a Barbie girl, I'm gonna throw that blonde wig on. It's just the mood." In other words, as some people make a statement with their clothes, Blac Chyna’s wigs are a clue as to how she is feeling.

But Chyna does have a fashion rule that she tries to live by. When asked about her personal style, she explained, “I'm always sexy. You gotta stay sexy.” And if she’s not going with full-throttle glamour, she goes with super casual. “Sweats and some flip-flops is what you'll get from me, or you'll get some six-inch pumps and a ruffled shirt,” she said.

Tell Us: Which color wig that Blac Chyna has worn do you like best?

