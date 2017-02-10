Creatures of Comfort

Name checking Justine Marjan’s instagram is a who’s who of A-list braided beauties. From Kim Kardashian West and sister Khloe, Kerry Washington and Jenna Dewan to Olivia Culpo’s goddess-inspired micro-braided bun from the Golden Globes that I’m still swooning over, Marjan has her hands in the hottest hair in Hollywood.



But her looks aren’t just for the red carpet.



According to Marjan, on those mornings when you’re racing the clock you don’t have to sacrifice your ‘do. The boho-chic undone plait she created as the key stylist for the Creatures of Comfort show at New York Fashion Week’s FW17 presentations it’s the perfect I-woke-up-like-this look for next-day hair.

For this seriously cool undone plait, Marjan tells Stylish that “the inspiration for the show was a ‘glamping’ braid, so something that looked lived in and slept on. It’s perfect for second or third day hair.” Marjan shares her how-to for the look for both freshly washed hair and a next-day do.



WET HAIR



After washing and conditioning models’ hair, Marjan parted hair in the center and applied mousse from root to tip, working product in with her fingers. Then she folded 3-inch sections of hair up the scalp and blow-dried with hot air, then cool air to seal in texture. She defined the textured waves by beveling sections with a flat iron.

DRY HAIR



To boost “grip”, Marjan sprayed roots with Tresemmé dry shampoo. Depending on how dirty your hair is, you may or may not need much. Leave out front pieces for a “slept-in look" and gather the remaining hair to create a loose braid. To get that French girl-inspired, undone finish, forgo a hairband and secure with bobby pins, leaving about 1-3 inches free at the ends. Complete the look by spritzing with hairspray.

Marjan’s final words of advice is to not over think it: "Embrace frizz, texture and imperfections!"



