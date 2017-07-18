Matthias Nareyek/WireImage

Charlize Theron put her daring leading lady style chops on display for the Berlin premiere of her new action flick, Atomic Blonde, on Monday, July 17. No dainty dresses in sight, the Sully actress was all edge as she sported a white Dior bra with branded straps.

The look was complete with a healthy serving of midriff and showed off the action star’s toned shoulders and mile-long stems. Complementing the Dior bra was a high rise leather Dior miniskirt, which had boning and cinched at the waist. To accessorize, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress wore striking pieces from Messika Paris, including the roaring diamond earrings and the Madeleine cuff and double ring.

Theron also paired her monochrome ensemble with plain white point-toe pumps. The Oscar winner’s blonde bob was loosely tousled in contrast to the sleek lines of her Dior bra and mini. She also brought some color into the equation by wearing a bold red lip and a matching shade of nail polish.

The Dior spokesmodel is known for her jaw-dropping style. In May 2016, she wore a tailored Dior Haute Couture tuxedo and white button-down shirt (which was mostly unbuttoned) to the Last Face premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

