Sister act! Dakota and Elle Fanning turned heads when they stepped out for the Miu Miu Spring/Summer Ready-to-Wear Fashion Show, each displaying their own unique sense of style. While Dakota went with quirky eye makeup, Elle rocked a classic red lip.



The Fanning sisters are known for their great taste and their October 3 appearance is proof of their exquisite and unique style. Dakota was wearing a cobalt Miu Miu 1940s style dress that was modest, yet totally flirt. To contrast her vintage vibes she went with a beauty look that was all modern. Specifically, the American Pastoral actress was rocking seafoam eye makeup with subtle flicked eyeliner that flattered her glowing skin and soft pink flush.



Elle on the other hand also went for an old/new pairing but in reverse! She took her beauty look Old Hollywood, while her outfit was totally of the moment. The Beguiled star was wearing a vibrant blue red lip that she paired with fluttery eyelashes (a la Marilyn Monroe). But her outfit? It was the opposite of retro. Elle was rocking a polka dotted strapless bustier and matching slouchy pants, which she accentuated with an elaborate belt with grommet holes.



Even the famous duo’s hair looks were different! While Dakota was rocking her buttery strands in tousled waves, Elle opted for a sleek and groomed blowout. At the end of the day, the actresses proved that when it comes to good style, it’s all in the family!



Elle is no stranger to a classic look. The actress stunned in beauty look after beauty look at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival where she essentially rocked the red carpet like only a screen siren can — another Fanning family fashion-plate trait!

