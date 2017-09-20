Kaia Gerber Won’t Stop Wearing This Moto Jacket

BACKGRID

Tried-and-true wardrobe staples are hard to come by, but when you do have the good fortune to stumble upon one, chances are you'll find a way to wear it as often as possible. This is definitely the case for up-and-coming model Kaia Gerber. Not only does the 15-year-old runway maven have a signature pair of combat boots, but she also has a moto jacket by Laer that she is clearly obsessed with.



Gerber has stepped out in the Laer Black Cropped Moto Jacket ($650) in a number of ensembles in the last few weeks, which is a testament to the piece’s versatility. The Marc Jacobs Beauty model was first seen wearing the cool-girl topper with a pair of denim cutoffs, a gray tee and accessorized the look with a tan backpack and a conductor cap.

Then, the modeling prodigy was spotted yet again wearing her moto jacket, but this time in a more transitional outfit, perfect for the cooling temperatures in the fall. Gerber wore a colorblocked Bik Bok Elsa Multi Sweater, a pair of vintage light wash jeans, Dr. Martens Pascal Boots, a mini satchel and retro rounded Roberi & Fraud cateye glasses.

But the proof that her Laer jacket is perfect wear anywhere piece is the supermodel-in-training’s athleisure outfit. Gerber rocked a pair of navy track pants and black sneakers with a white cropped tee and retro cateye glasses and topped the look with her trusty leather jacket. Not only does the leather topper add polish to all of her looks, it’s clearly functional and can be worn with just about any outfit that Gerber pairs it with — and Stylish doesn’t blame her!

If you want to get the look for less, the H&M soft imitation leather Biker Jacket ($60) is a similarly chic but ultra-affordable alternative.

Tell Us: Which way do you like Gerber’s Laer Cropped Moto Jacket styled best?

