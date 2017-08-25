BACKGRID

Cool girl is as cool girl does! Kendall Jenner once again proved her supermodel style chops when she reinvented bodycon dressing on Wednesday, August 23. The leggy model took a page out of older sister Kim Kardashian’s book in a skintight sheath, but revamped the classic style with her own flair — quirky black and white polka dots on the Bec & Bridge mini that she paired with white Adidas x Yeezy sneakers, small-frame shades and delicate hoops.



The Vogue cover girl, 22, also rocked a trendy bob, styled straight and sleek with a sharp center part, and her signature thick, groomed eyebrows. Jenner told the fashion magazine in August that when she was 14, she over-plucked her brows, much to the chagrin of her older siblings. “My sisters yelled at me and threw out all the tweezers in the house. I've never touched them myself ever since,” said the Estée Lauder spokesmodel.



