If we can count on Kim Kardashian for one thing, it’s her constantly evolving style. Kardashian debuted new silvery platinum strands last month and naturally has taken strides to remix her look to match. Case in point: The OG reality TV star stepped out on Monday, October 2, rocking a skintight nude tube dress by Plein Sud, which she picked up from The Kit Vintage.



An early champion of the body-glove spandex dress, nearly naked gowns and stepping out in lingerie as streetwear, Kim K. has once again changed the style game with a new take on scantily clad dressing. What makes this nearly naked dress so different from the ones she has rocked in the past? Instead of sheer lace, the skin toned (and skin tight) dress had sheer panels at the bottom, a more subtle take on the steamy look that she has rocked for so long.



The beauty maverick further her softened and subdued take on naked dressing by accessorizing with a simple pendant designed by her husband, Kanye West, as well as wrap-around stiletto sandals.



In the past month, Kardashian has taken to rocking edgier looks including spandex pedal pushers and oversized blazers paired with crop tops and a full-on floor-length latex LaQuan Smith tube dress, which she wore to the Tom Ford show during New York Fashion Week. Could this be the sign of yet another style redux in the works? Only time will tell.



