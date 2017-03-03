Courtesy D&G

Winter is coming … and so is a new fragrance ad fronted by Kit Harington. The 30-year old English actor (full name Christopher Catesby Harington — how posh!) was just announced as the new face of Italian fashion brand Dolce&Gabbana's The One for Men scent. Ads will debut in September.

While some might long for the aroma of Jon Snow (and his perfect hair) as he climbs the wall, one pick-axe stroke at a time (or perhaps in that cave with Ygritte, a.k.a. real-life love Rose Leslie,) The One for Men is a bit more refined. The spicy oriental fragrance is laced with notes of tobacco and woods. In other words, it’s supremely manly, kind of like heartthrob Harington himself.

Jeff Spicer/Getty

Designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana have this to say about House Stark merging with the House of Dolce&Gabbana: “Kit Harington is exactly how we see the Dolce&Gabbana man: young, naturally charming, charismatic, with a personality rich in traits. There could be no other face for The One for Men. We are happy to have him joining the Dolce&Gabbana family."

Harington is no stranger to fashion — or fragrance. In 2014 he signed with Jimmy Choo as the face of their men’s scent. He’s in good company as The One for Men, replacing Matthew McConaughey, who used to front the brand. The scent is currently available here, but we can’t wait to see the imagery starring The Lord Commander.



