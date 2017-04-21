Sister, sister! Kylie Jenner’s latest lip kit is coming in just a few days, and this one’s celebrating the pout that launched a thousand copycats. The kit, launching on April 25, is called KKW x KYLIE and was inspired by big sis Kim Kardashian West’s sexy nude lips, which Jenner herself has oft imitated.

In fact, the promo image for the collaboration shows the sisters facing off in the same makeup — smoky eyes, fierce brows, contoured cheeks and pout-magnifying beige demi-matte lips — a look that’s practically become synonymous with the word Kardashian. The mirror image of Kim and Kylie shows just how similar the two look, (practically like twins!) especially with their glossy brown-black center-parted Cher hair.

Kardashian West took to Instagram on April 20, to share a behind-the-scenes pic from their shoot. In it, she and Jenner wear matching nude bandeaus while they get touched up. The caption reads: "So excited about this nudes collection #KKWxKYLIE."

So what’s in the $45 kit? Four gorgeous nude hues in a brand new “crème liquid lipstick” formula that Kardashian West designed herself. Less drying than the Kylie Lip Kit mattes, the new formula imparts a sumptuous opaque finish. The four shades include Kimberly, a true nude; Kim, a peachy nude; Kiki, a pinky nude some may call millennial pink; and Kimmie, a deep nude.



Set a calendar alert! The KKW x KYLIE kit drops on April 25 at 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT, exclusively available online at KylieCosmetics.com.

