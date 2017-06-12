BACKGRID (2)

Kylie Jenner has worn her hair at every length and in every color under the sun. But now, she’s ditched her ultra long extensions for a shorter ‘do — just in the nick of time for the summer heat, too!

The 19-year-old lip kit maven was spotted out and about in L.A. on Sunday , June 11, in an olive bomber jacket, blue jeans and sneakers with her hair shorn in a super cute bob. Jenner also took to her Snapchat on June 11 to document her haircut, showing the scissors snipping away at nearly a foot of raven hair to create a blunt, chin-length cut. Then, once the look was finished, Jenner also snapped a shot of her finished look, sleekly styled without a hair out of place.

For the past month, Jenner has been sporting waist-length extensions, so this look is quite the shakeup for the teen. Prior to that, the social media superstar has also worn her hair with varying lengths of extensions, even cutting her hair to a mid-length style back in April 2017.



A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:27pm PDT

Kylie isn’t the first Keeping Up with the Kardashians Star to rock the classic style — sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner have all rocked similar coifs in the past.

💇🏻➡️🙋🏻 Song: Stay Blessed - #brysontiller A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:35pm PDT

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!