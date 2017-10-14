Gigi Hadid/Instagram

You know those incredible slim cateye frames that every celebrity, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, has worn (seriously ev-er-y-one)? They’re Le Specs. This Sydney-based sunglasses company’s chic and affordable glasses have become it-accessories for the fashion set. Stylish caught up with the designer of Le Specs, Hamish Tame, and got the scoop on how he creates his influencer-loved and Instagram-friendly designs, as well as his inspirations, the trends he foresees with sunnies and even what we can expect to spot on the celeb mafia that loves his spectacles next season!



BACKGRID

First, that major small-lens sunglasses trend that took off like wildfire this summer? It took Tame by surprise. “It felt so crazy when we were designing the collection because it was so different than everything else happening at the time,” said Tame, who further explained that the small-lens trend isn’t going anywhere for the next few seasons.



When it comes to his inspiration, Tame explained that he's been looking to the ‘90s — particularly Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston — for inspiration. But as far as his modern muses go, it’s all about that sister duo. "I also like to think about what Gigi and Bella Hadid would want to wear next as a starting point. Both girls who have a really unique sense of style that feels exciting but also effortless,” said Tames.



Sofia Richie/Instagram

Up next for the brand: Wraparound designs — a refresh of the tiny frame look. Next season’s collection is going to have a real ‘90s moment according to Tame — but it will be re-worked with the signature minimal LeSpecs touch. More details: you’ll be seeing tinted lenses and narrow silhouettes, looks which he calls “refreshing after years of heavy oversized sunglasses.”



Want to up your sunny game like a Hadid? Tame has some tips. First: have a few pairs of sunglasses on rotation, so that you’re not tied to one look. Next, make sure you have a classic pair of frames for your everyday go-to. Then, add in a couple of pairs that have different shapes or colors that you haven’t tried before — perfect for weekends and parties!



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.