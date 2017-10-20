UPDATE: Gigi Hadid is spoiling us with beauty launches on Fridays. Less than a week after the supermodel launched her first product from her Maybelline capsule collection, Gigi x Maybelline, Hadid has blessed us all with gorgeous nudes with her East Coast Glam products.

Gigi x Maybelline East Coast Glam Set to hit the shelves at Ulta on October 22 (along with the Jetsetter palette that she was spotted wearing this week). What can we expect in this collection of beauty goodies? According to Maybelline’s Instagram account, East Coast Glam was inspired by Hadid’s love for the perfect nude. While the entirety of the collection was not released (it should be expected at some point today), we did get a sneak peek at some of the products — and let’s just say, we can’t pick our favorites, they all look that good!

A tinted primer, black gel liner and matte nude lip will all be included, and from the looks of other snapshots of Queen G on the brand’s account, these might just be the essentials for creating the modern cool-girl take on the ‘60s mod look. It’s a little bit ‘60s, super sexy and just plain chic.

ORIGINAL STORY: Just last week it was announced that the first product in the collection would be the Jetsetter Palette — a genius beauty compact that includes literally everything you could need to create a multitude of beauty looks.

The supermodel quite literally leads the jet-set life so we can think of no better human to create a compact beauty kit that has all of the essentials you need for a quick jaunt. Details: Jetsetter is complete with eyeshadow, concealer, blush, bronzer, highlighter, mascara and lip balm. Everything you could need for your day-to-day in one convenient package.

As for the shades included, Hadid has you covered with her better than the basics. Not only is there a peachy blush, classic bronzer and a shimmering champagne highlighter, but it also includes chic neutral shades with a shimmer that can be worn during the day and kicked up a notch into a smokey eye for an evening out. Oh and, the Jetsetter palette comes complete with a blush for your blush, highlighter and bronzer, as well as a dual-ended eyeshadow brush that will come in handy for blending out your sultry eye makeup.

And the other items in the collection? We don’t know much else (yet), but we do know Gigi will be granting us all the gift of a kick-ass red lipstick as well as a brilliant and flattering assortment of nudes.

