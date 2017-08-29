First Lady Melania Trump joined her husband for a visit to Texas following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, on Tuesday, August 29, wearing a pair of shoes that sparked quite a bit of controversy.



Trump was photographed departing the White House this morning wearing weather-appropriate separates including a bomber jacket, tailored black pants and a black top, which she paired with a functional pair of aviators. Less practical: FLOTUS’s sky-high snakeskin stiletto pumps.



The glamorous choice of footwear raised quite a few eyebrows (though it's a style Trump often wears), drawing the ire of many on Twitter who felt that the decision was insensitive and inappropriate for a visit to a city submerged in floodwaters.

What was your first clue that this Texas trip was to be nothing more than a fake, useless photo op? Was it Melania's six-inch spike heels? pic.twitter.com/vUXivDDvLV — (((Jeff Tiedrich))) (@jefftiedrich) August 29, 2017

And here we have Melania Trump modeling what NOT to wear to a hurricane: 5-inch stilettos.



How out of touch can you be? pic.twitter.com/tZR8o3dYxY — Holly O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) August 29, 2017

However, upon arrival in Texas (and likely due to the outrage), Trump changed her attire, slipping into sneakers, a look more suitable for the task at hand. The First Lady joined her husband visiting the victims of this past weekend’s natural disaster in Corpus Christi, sporting black skinny jeans, a white button down, Adidas sneakers, aviators and a FLOTUS baseball cap.



Melania headed to a disaster zone in stilettos is my Halloween costume. pic.twitter.com/BWhUSKWVQ8 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) August 29, 2017

The First Lady's spokeswoman released a statement to CNN saying, "It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes.”



