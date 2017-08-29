TOP 5

STORIES

News

Melania Trump Wears Heels to Visit Hurricane Harvey Victims, Twitter Uproar Ensues

Melania Trump Wears Heels to Visit Hurricane Harvey Victims, Twitter Uproar Ensues

First Lady Melania Trump joined her husband for a visit to Texas following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, on Tuesday, August 29, wearing a pair of shoes that sparked quite a bit of controversy. 

Trump was photographed departing the White House this morning wearing weather-appropriate separates including a bomber jacket, tailored black pants and a black top, which she paired with a functional pair of aviators. Less practical: FLOTUS’s sky-high snakeskin stiletto pumps.

The glamorous choice of footwear raised quite a few eyebrows (though it's a style Trump often wears), drawing the ire of many on Twitter who felt that the decision was insensitive and inappropriate for a visit to a city submerged in floodwaters. 

However, upon arrival in Texas (and likely due to the outrage), Trump changed her attire, slipping into sneakers, a look more suitable for the task at hand. The First Lady joined her husband visiting the victims of this past weekend’s natural disaster in Corpus Christi, sporting black skinny jeans, a white button down, Adidas sneakers, aviators and a FLOTUS baseball cap.

The First Lady's spokeswoman released a statement to CNN saying, "It’s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes.”

Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.