#NoFilterNecessary. At least, that’s what Milk Makeup has in mind. The millennial-focused beauty brand based out of NYC is releasing a number of new products, most exciting of which is the Blur Liquid Matte Foundation.

Following the release of the best-selling Blur Stick Primer and Blur spray, which work to minimize pores and imperfections with blurring microspheres that diffuse light for a soft-focus effect, Milk is dropping a full-coverage complexion product with the same effect. Consider this new liquid complexion product Facetune in a tube.

Not only is the new foundation matte, it also offers a long-wearing capability and it’s silicone-free. The innovative base is also mess-free thanks to an airless tip on the squeeze bottle, which only allows the product to come out when you want it to. Plus, as a bonus, this technology prevents your makeup from changing color and it controls product dosage!

Blur Liquid retails for $40 at milkmakeup.com, sephora.com and urbanoutfitters.com, and is available in 16 shades.

Milk is also launching two new shades of their Lip Color lipstick, a moisturizing demi-matte, in Extra (blue black) and Low Key (a ‘90s nude), as well as two new Lip Metals in the shades Willow (a metallic wine) and Angel (a metallized ‘90s brown.) The Lip Colors will retails for $22 a piece, while Lip Metals will retail for $24 each.

Last, but not least, Milk has also launched a Holographic Highlighting Powder in two shades, Mars (peach) and Supernova (unicorn purple), which retail for $30.

Tell Us: Which of the new Milk Makeup releases are you most excited about?

