Jamie Levine Photography

Dancing With the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy tied the knot on Saturday, July 8, at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York. The newlyweds sat down with Us to dish the details on their glamorous nuptials, and gave Stylish the scoop on their gorgeous wedding rings.

Both Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy’s rings were designed by Jacqueline Nerguizian of JN Jewels. Murgatroyd’s stunning custom emerald-cut diamond band boasts an astounding 6.5 carats and is set in 18-Karat white gold. Chmerkovskiy, on the other hand, sealed the deal with a classic white gold band.

Jamie Levine Photography

As for her dress choice, Peta went with an off-the-shoulder, princess-like Karen Sabag Couture ball gown, telling Us that she chose the style “because it’s romantic.” Details included a tulle skirt and a beaded bodice that added embellishment to the romantic vibes. The exquisite gown was hand-beaded and tailored, adding to its spectacular appearance. Chmerkovskiy wowed in Tom Ford to complement his blushing bride’s look for the big day. Murgatroyd made an ultra-glam wardrobe change for the reception, opting for a breathtaking (and twirlable!) feathered gown to take her first spin on the dancefloor with her husband.

Tell Us: What do you think of the stunning couple’s beautiful wedding bands?

Be a trendsetter! Sign up now for the Stylish by Us Weekly newslettersto get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox.