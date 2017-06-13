Another one joins the bob-mob! Sofia Richie has a new choppy chin-length bob, and she debuted the look in an Instagram post on Monday, June 5.

💇🏽@chasehair @cgonzalezbeauty A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Richie, 18, captioned the snapshot with an emoji. In the pic, the model is wearing a floral dress and gold choker. Her honey-blonde tresses are wavy and naturally-styled, but the cut marks a change from her shoulder-length style that she's been wearing for some time.

The dramatic cut can be attributed to the hands of hairstylist and co-founder of IGK Chase Kusero. Kusero, who has worked with Richie since 2013, created her fresh new look by using kitchen scissors while hanging out with the teen at home. “I used kitchen scissors because I wanted the thick, chunky, chopped texture they create,” Kusero tells Us Weekly

Kusero also commented on why Richie opted for a change for her flaxen mid-length tresses, saying “Her hair was feeling a bit dry and we were hanging out, getting ready for a friend’s wedding. I told her she would look sick with a strong, short bob.” He added that the cut is exactly right for her and on-trend for summer.

Once Kusero had finished snipping Richie’s locks into a choppy bob, he styled her hair with the IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel to create that lived-in, air-dried look.

Looks like the bob might be the hairstyle of the summer!

