Looks like Sofia Vergara gave herself a makeover for her birthday. The Modern Family star, who turns 45 on July 10, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 8, to debut a set of freshly chopped fringe for a flirty new look.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty

“New Haircut, gracias #KellyKlain,” Vergara captioned the Instagram selfie, in which she is seen inside her car wearing a black top and emerald necklace. The scene stealer heavy set of bangs now draws attention to the CoverGirl stunner’s large almond eyes and fluttery lashes.

New haircut 😁gracias !!#kellyklain💇🏽 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:56pm PDT

The bangs weren’t the only new addition, however. It also appears the Hot Pursuit actress opted to add some face-framing layers and highlights around the front of her face.

The fun didn’t stop there. The next day, the Pepsi spokeswoman poked a little fun at herself. In a second side-by-side photo, Vergara appears makeup free with her freshly trimmed and dyed ‘do styled in cheeky pigtails above a picture of the character La Chilindrina from the Mexican sitcom El Chavo del Ocho. "I stole her look," she teased.

I stole her look😂#lachilindrina😍 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 9, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Tell Us: What do you think of Vergara’s new bangs?

