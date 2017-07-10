Looks like Sofia Vergara gave herself a makeover for her birthday. The Modern Family star, who turns 45 on July 10, took to Instagram on Saturday, July 8, to debut a set of freshly chopped fringe for a flirty new look.
“New Haircut, gracias #KellyKlain,” Vergara captioned the Instagram selfie, in which she is seen inside her car wearing a black top and emerald necklace. The scene stealer heavy set of bangs now draws attention to the CoverGirl stunner’s large almond eyes and fluttery lashes.
The bangs weren’t the only new addition, however. It also appears the Hot Pursuit actress opted to add some face-framing layers and highlights around the front of her face.
The fun didn’t stop there. The next day, the Pepsi spokeswoman poked a little fun at herself. In a second side-by-side photo, Vergara appears makeup free with her freshly trimmed and dyed ‘do styled in cheeky pigtails above a picture of the character La Chilindrina from the Mexican sitcom El Chavo del Ocho. "I stole her look," she teased.
