Randy Brooke/WireImage

This has been the year of drastic hair changes for Taraji P. Henson — first she chopped her hair into a cropped haircut, and now she’s vowed to never straighten her locks again.



The hair chameleon who has rocked every look from bobs, blonde, baby bangs and epic wigs is breaking up with her flat iron for good. In an interview with Extra, the Empire star dished that her October cover of Marie Claire will be the last time the she straightens her hair. “That's is the only time I allowed him [longtime hairstylist Tym Cobb] to straighten my hair; I’m not straightening my hair again,” she explained.



Why? Laying off the flat iron allows her to take her curl pattern back, she explained.



Back in June when Henson originally made the change to short hair, she told Cobb “If we’re going to cut it, we’re going to cut it all.” Of course, the Academy Award nominated actress embraced the liberating ‘do like the badass that she is, so we can only assume she will do the same with her curls.



Henson is among many other fabulous women who are embracing their natural hair texture. Back in April, former First Lady Michelle Obama sported her hair in her natural curls, as opposed to her signature straightened style and the Internet rejoiced! At the time one Twitter follower wrote, "Michelle Obama wearing her natural hair makes me smile inside." Given the warm response to Obama's natural curls, it's great the Henson is getting on board with such a positive movement.



Be a trendsetter! Download the Us Weekly app to get celeb fashion, beauty tips and more delivered directly to your iPhone.