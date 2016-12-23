John Shearer/WireImage

Feeling the blues! Party season is not a time to be a makeup wallflower — it’s the perfect opportunity to make a statement with bright colors and maybe even a hint of glitter. But the best news is that one of the season’s hottest trends flatters every complexion and brings out the one feature—your eyes—that everyone will remember long after the ball drops on New Year's Eve.



Steven A Henry/WireImage

Yes, blue eyeshadow is back and celebrities including Chloë Grace Moretz, Emily Ratajkowski and trendsetter Lupita Nyong’o have been rocking the look in various incarnations on the red carpet.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Whether you want to dip your toe in the trend by subtly lining just the inner or outer corners, or go all out (um, hello, Superhero lids on @EmRata at the Emmys, above!), watch the Beauty Breakdown video above hosted by Jackie Miranne and Us Weekly Beauty Director Gwen Flamberg to find out how—and why!—to do it right.



