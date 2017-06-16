Dara Kushner/INSTARimahes.com

When you think feminine fashion with an edge, Zoë Kravitz comes to mind. The Rough Night actress, 28, is known for taking classic staples, girly silhouettes and playful colors and giving them her own cool-girl spin. For her appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, June 15, Kravitz wore head-to-toe millennial pink, but gave the look her signature twist.

The Big Little Lies actress wore a decidedly feminine pink frock by Sies Marjan, but the lines of the dress took the Audrey Hepburn-esque style to a modern level. The dress criss-crossed at the front and draped at the shoulders for an avant-garde neckline. For added edge, the garment had a rumpled finish, keeping the look from looking too prim or perfect.

To add texture, the Mad Max: Fury Road actress added a crushed velvet mustard satchel designed by The Row, while her simple, strappy sandals were the same tone of pink as her sheath. Chain-link earrings added an effortless vibe to the overall look, which Kravitz finished with classic black frames.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

As for her makeup, Kravitz wore coordinating blush tones and a natural, glossy lip. Her platinum pixie was styled to be elegant, yet unfussy, with minimal texture. Leave it to Kravitz to prove that added texture and edgy accessories can make a monochrome pink outfit go from dainty to daring.

Get celeb fashion, beauty tips, and more delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Stylish by Us Weekly newsletter now!