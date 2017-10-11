pics
Miley Cyrus, Cate Blanchett, Chris Hemsworth and more stars attended the premiere of Thor: Ragnarok on October 10 in L.A. And the dresses were truly stunning. Two definite fashion trends: Marigold gowns and ugh-slit dresses. Scroll through to see their red carpet looks!