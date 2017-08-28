TOP 5

VMAs 2017: Celebrities Showed Extra Skin in Sheer and See-Through Looks

By Talia Ergas
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Sheer genius! At the 2017 MTV VMAs, held at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, August 27, Demi Lovato, Vanessa Hudgens, Paris Jackson and more stars slayed in see-through outfits. Scroll through the photos below to see every celeb that rocked the look!