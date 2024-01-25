50 Cent is shutting down speculation that he has Ozempic to thank for his slimmed-down physique.

“You wanna talk about weight loss? I was in the gym. I was working the f–k out, man,” 50 Cent, 48, said in a Wednesday, January 24, Instagram video. “And they say it’s Ozempic? I was running, I was running, I was doing what I had to do. You seen me on tour.”

The rapper (real name Curtis Jackson III) then shared that his workout regimen has taken him from 253 pounds to 210 pounds.

50 Cent previously proved his ability to lose weight when he dropped from 214 to 160 pounds for his portrayal of a football player with cancer in the 2011 film All Things Fall Apart.

“I had so much muscle on me that it was hard for me to lose definition even as I got lighter and slimmer,” the musician said of the experience during a 2010 interview with Parade. “I started running to suppress my appetite. Towards the end it was really difficult. It was like — if I don’t get close enough to what my best friend looked like to me at that point before he passed, then I’m not doing the story any justice.”

After making the movie, 50 Cent gained the weight back.

“It’s the art of eating,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2010 of how he put the pounds back on. “I had different things I don’t usually have in my diet to put the weight back.”

While 50 Cent’s latest weight loss is all-natural, other stars have owned up to shedding pounds by using Ozempic, which is traditionally used by diabetics to improve glycemic control.

“Like a year ago, I tried it,” Amy Schumer revealed during a June 2023 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen before noting that the drug wasn’t for her. “I was one of those people that felt so sick and couldn’t play with my son. I was so skinny, and he’s throwing a ball at me and [I couldn’t keep up].”

While Schumer, 42, confessed that she “immediately invested” in Ozempic because she “knew everyone was going to try it,” other stars have criticized the trend.

“I have said what I have said about the potential harm of people using the diabetes medication for weight loss only. I fear for everyone in the next few years,” Jameela Jamil wrote via Instagram in January 2023. “Rich people are buying this stuff off prescription for upwards of 1000 dollars. Actual diabetics are seeing shortages. … There is little to no discussion of the side effects in any advertising online. I’m deeply concerned but I can’t change any of your minds because fat phobia has our generation in a chokehold.”