Anitta is prioritizing her well-being so she can continue to do what she loves: perform.

“I went through some very difficult times with my health in the past couple [of] years and learned a lot from it,” the Brazilian singer, 31, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “My main goal right now is to feel good and active.”

While Anitta (real name Larissa de Macedo Machado) didn’t elaborate on her struggles, she tells Us that there’s a popular Brazilian saying that translates to “I’m high on endorphins.” The mantra helps her stay motivated to continue working on her fitness.

“It’s silly, but it’s how one should feel after a great physical exercise that respects your body and makes you feel active and ready,” she explains. “I confess that I’m not the most regimented person in the world when it comes to my exercise routine, but I’m the first one to admit the wonderful impact it has on our mental health.”

Related: Anitta’s Best Style Moments Through the Years Sizzling style! Anitta’s fabulous fashion sense is just as extraordinary as her songs. The Brazilian singer — whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado — first rose to fame in 2013 when she dropped her hit song “Show das Poderosas.” She charmed fans with catchy lyrics, her stellar voice and sexy style on the […]

Anitta says that she feels the “strongest” when she’s “on stage” performing for her fans. While she gets a lot of energy and adrenaline from her shows, she acknowledges that she also has to listen to what her body needs and keep it sustained.

“I’ve realized that when I focus on my nutrition and remember to hydrate and rehydrate, I have more energy to do everything I am asking my body to do,” she tells Us. “Whether it’s performing, working out or just getting through my busy day.”

When looking to stay hydrated, Anitta’s go-to beverage is BODYARMOR’s Flash I.V. The sports drink is full of electrolytes and has vitamins to help support a healthy immune system.

“To respect my body’s needs, I like to make sure I’m properly hydrated. It’s the main thing for me,” she says. “BODYARMOR Flash I.V. is very helpful with that. It’s my secret weapon to keep my wellness on point during such busy and physically demanding days.”

Anitta acknowledges she’s human and she’s not always going to be perfect when it comes to fitness and wellness routines. But if she gets off track, she knows there’s always room for improvement and she uses her passion to keep her focused.

“I think it’ll always be a work in progress, you know? But music helped me to be in this state of confidence I’m in right now,” she tells Us. “Anitta is this supergirl that helped Larissa get through life fearlessly.”

She also encourages her fans to also remember to be “gentle” with themselves no matter what skin they’re in.

“Allow yourself to have fun with fashion, beauty and wellness,” she says. “Achieving body confidence is about embracing and caring for the skin you’re in.”

With reporting by Amanda Williams