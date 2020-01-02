Peace out, 2019! Ariel Winter celebrated the start of a new decade by embracing her curves.

The Modern Family star, 21, shared a cheeky Instagram video of herself posing by the ocean on New Year’s Day. Winter had her back to the camera, showing off her body in a thong bikini and tight white shirt. As she turned to face whoever was filming, she smiled and held her hands up in peace signs in the air.

“Okay, I see you,” YouTuber and actress Alexa Losey commented along with a peach emoji. Other followers showered Winter with praise by dropping fire emojis and clapping hands in the comments.

Having grown up in the spotlight, the Opposite Day star is no stranger to hearing both positive and negative comments about her body. After going through a drastic weight loss in April 2019, Winter opened up about how seeking the right treatment for her mental health struggles affected her body.

“For years I had been on antidepressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did,” the ABC star explained to followers in an Instagram Q&A. “It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way.”

The Chaperone alum revealed at the time that she had made a change in her medication that caused her to instantly drop a significant amount of weight. “While I feel better mentally with the change, it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier,” she added.

During an interview with Women’s Health magazine in October, Winter explained that she was still driven to get some of her curves back — and even wants to have “Michelle Obama arms.”

“I have two abs currently and I’m looking to get more. I’ll do cardio occasionally but I’m not looking to lose any more weight. I’m looking to gain muscle,” she said at the time.