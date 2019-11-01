Ariel Winter Reveals She Doesn't Want to Lose Any More Weight





Ready to get ripped! Ariel Winter doesn’t want to lose any more pounds after undergoing a drastic weight loss that left fans concerned.

In an interview with Women’s Health published on Wednesday, October 30, the Modern Family star, 21, said that she’s working on getting a “big butt” and “Michelle Obama arms” through strength training sessions. It’s a goal that the actress struggled to reach in the past due to trying out different combinations of antidepressants. “Years ago, it was hard because I’d go to the gym with my trainer and because of my antidepressant medications I never saw results. I didn’t change my antidepressants because I wanted to lose weight, I’d just accepted it and it was fine,” she said. “I got inspired to actually find a medication that helped me as a person and did all the things I wanted it to do.”

Now, Winter is already making progress towards her fitness milestones. “I have two abs currently and I’m looking to get more. I’ll do cardio occasionally but I’m not looking to lose any more weight. I’m looking to gain muscle,” she said.

In April, the Mr. Peabody and Sherman star explained her body struggles after an Instagram follower called Winter “too thin.” “For years I had been on anti depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did,” she explained in an Instagram Q&A. “It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to be able to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but it never felt that way.” Winter not only opened up about her physical wellbeing but shared how she was maintaining her mental health.

“I’ve been in therapy every week for 6 years and I don’t know where I’d be without it,” she wrote. “I’ve grown so much as a person and been able to learn how to deal with things from my past that affect my present. It’s a journey so I’m not all the way there, but I’m doing pretty good :).”

While Winter has been working on self-care, she recently went through a big change in her personal life. Earlier this month, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, split after nearly three years together.