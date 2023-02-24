The road to recovery. Bristol Palin shared an update on her health with fans following her ninth breast reconstruction surgery last month.

While answering fan questions on Thursday, February 23, via her Instagram Story, the former Teen Mom OG star, 32, was asked, “How are you healing post-surgery? All good?” Luckily, her update was a positive one, as she revealed, “Healing is fine.”

She continued: “I had two major surgeries within the last couple months, and I think being under anesthesia for so many hours affected my body more than I have wanted to admit … but I’m four weeks post-op, and finally feeling like I’m on the mend.”

The star — who is the eldest daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin — also responded to another surgery-related question, as a fan asked, “What kind of surgeries did you have?” Palin wrote back, “I had a botched breast reduction when I was really young … I’ve had multiple surgeries to correct the damage — scars, muscle tissue, etc. because of it.”

On January 26, Palin revealed that she had undergone her ninth breast surgery on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of her wearing a compression bra featuring drains filled with red liquid. In the pic, she also sported a black sweatshirt and pants and wore gold undereye masks.

“Sharing wayyyyy tmi right now, but had my 9th breast reconstruction surgery last night – yes, NINTH all stemming from a botched breast reduction I had when I was 19 y/o,” the mother of three wrote at the time. “I’ve had previous surgeries trying to correct that initial damage of muscle tissue and terrible scaring. The whole situation has honestly made me very self-conscious my entire adult life. Praying that this is the last surgery needed.”

Her post continued: “Praying this is the last surgery needed — I hate being a whiner but it kinda does put a setback/pause on life and that’s why I’ve been fairly MIA — trying my hardest to stay positive, hype myself up, and remind myself that I have so much to be thankful for; I’m healthy, fully capable, and this is just an inconvenience cause things could always be way worse.”

Palin — who shares son Tripp, 14, with former fiancé Levi Johnston, and daughters Sailor, 7, and Atlee, 5, with ex-husband Dakota Meyer — has previously opened up about other medical procedures she has undergone over the years, including getting a tummy tuck in 2018. She got candid about her decision to get one in a May 2021 Instagram video, which she captioned, “Way [too] easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to.”

In the video, which featured her posing in front of a mirror in shorts and a sweatshirt, she wrote, “Let’s get reeeel [sic] for a sec. I post what I want y’all to see. From decent angels … and not from insecurities/scars (visible or not). Here’s something I don’t share …. The scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago. ‘Comparison can be the thief of all joy” — don’t let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy.”