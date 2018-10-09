Bristol Palin is not here for any backlash. The new Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram during the Monday, October 8, episode to defend herself after her divorce from Dakota Meyer.

“Dakota is an incredible father, there is NO denying his love for our baby girls, I am extremely grateful for that,” Palin, 27, wrote in a series of messages posted on her story. “You see .002 of our lives — especially since we JUST JOINED TMOG. Like Dakota has said multiple times on IG and in interviews.. Our marriage was over WAY BEFORE TMOG.”

Meyer, 30, filed for divorce from Palin in February after nearly two years of marriage, citing “discord or conflict of personalities.” She confirmed in August that the divorce had been finalized when she wrote on Instagram, “Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal.” The former couple share daughters Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 17 months. (She is also mom of son Tripp, 9, with ex Levi Johnston.)

Monday’s episode of the MTV docuseries focused on Bristol and Meyers’ decision to call it quits, which she further explained on Instagram.

“Dakota moved out of our home more times than I would ever like to admit. He got an attorney. He filed for divorce. Wait, did you read that? He filed for divorce. And he kept coming and going based on what he thought was best,” she wrote. “I did not ask for a divorce, but I did look at my children, and knew the marriage was NOT what was best for them.”

The daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin continued, “Just because the picture you see painted is ME finally putting my foot down, to end the back and forth, does NOT mean I didn’t give my marriage and Dakota, everything I had in me.”

Bristol assured her followers that she respects the Marine’s “service to our country,” as well as his role as a coparent.

“I never ‘gave up’ on Dakota, or on our family,” she concluded. “I know in my heart I did everything I could. My children come before ANYTHING, and I am so thankful for the challenges that have gone on, because I know they will grow up in a much happier environment because of our decision to separate.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum recently told Us Weekly exclusively how she successfully coparents with Johnston, 28, and Meyer. “You’ve got to be on the same team,” she explained. “When you’re not with your ex, you just got to be on the same team, because at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is your child and doing what’s best for them.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

