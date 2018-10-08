While Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon seemed to be happier than ever, Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra as well as Bristol Palin and Dakota Meyer both hit rough patches during the Monday, October 8, episode of Teen Mom OG.

Following last week’s fight, Bristol and husband Dakota reached their breaking point. While they both said they loved each other, he needed more support with his traumatic stress, and she felt like she was constantly walking on eggshells. Ultimately, they decided it was better for the kids if they split.

“It’s not that I don’t love my life here, it’s that I don’t like my marriage at all,” Bristol said, while Dakota said he was fighting for “something that I know is gone,” and that he wanted a home where he received support.

“I fully take responsibility of becoming cold. And I am sorry. I’m sorry that I’m that way,” she said to Dakota. “I don’t think that you deserve to have a wife that’s that way, and I want you to have a sense of peace. But I think a divorce is the best thing for our kids. … I do feel like we are better people when we’re not together.”

Cory Rats Out Cheyenne

Cheyenne Floyd admits to her family that she already has baby fever, adding that she and boyfriend Zach already talk about babies all the time. “When Ryder turns 2, I’m getting pregnant,” she said. “it’s not necessarily a demand; it’s what’s going to happen.”

However, her dad may not love that idea. After Cheyenne told Cory Wharton not to say anything about Zach living with her, Cory ended up telling her dad anyways – and he was not happy that he wasn’t in the loop. When Cheyenne’s stepmom reassured Cheyenne that her dad loves her unconditionally, Mr. Floyd corrected her, saying that actually, there are conditions.

Catelynn Surprises Tyler

Catelynn decided to leave treatment a couple days early to come home and surprise the family because she misses them so much. While Tyler and Nova are thrilled she’s home, there’s clearly tension between the couple.

During therapy, Tyler admitted that when he mentioned couple’s therapy to Catelynn, she didn’t seem aware that there were any issues between the pair. His therapist advised that they watch the show together – something they never do. However, when he arrived home and shared the tips with Catelynn, she broke down crying over the idea.

Amber Gets Back on Meds

While Amber said she was so happy in her life with Andrew and their new baby, she was feeling depressed again. So, she went to the doctor, who confirmed she did not have postpartum. Instead, she needed to get back on medication, one for her antidepressant and one for anxiety.

“I’m so happier with my life right now, I’ve never been happier, but I’m depressed. It just makes you feel kinda stupid,” she admitted.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

