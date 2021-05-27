Bristol Palin Proudly Displays Scar From Tummy Tuck She Had 'Years Ago'

Learning to love her flaws. Bristol Palin shared an empowering message with her social media followers after opening up about undergoing a tummy tuck procedure in 2018.

“Way [too] easy to compare ourselves on here, just a reminder not to,” she captioned an Instagram video on Wednesday, May 26, posing in front of a mirror in athletic shorts and an oversized sweatshirt.

In the clip, the 30-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum lifted up her top to show off her toned stomach — but admitted there are “insecurities” brewing beneath the surface.

“Let’s get reeeel [sic] for a sec,” she wrote across the video. “I post what I want y’all to see. From decent angles and not from insecurities/scars (visible or not).”

Turning her body in the mirror, Sarah Palin‘s daughter changed up the angle to give her fans a more authentic point of view. “Here’s something I don’t share,” she wrote, pulling down the waistband of her shorts to show a glimpse of a scar along her hipbone. “The scar from the tummy tuck I had years ago.”

The Teen Mom OG alum ended her post on an inspiring note, encouraging social media users to embrace each and every quality that makes them unique, despite what they might see on the photo sharing app.

“‘Comparison can be the thief of all joy’ — don’t let this place have you comparing your own worth and stealing your joy,” she concluded.

Bristol went into more detail about the surgery during an Instagram Story Q&A, revealing that she consulted an “incredible” based out of Texas. “It was done in early 2018,” she added. “I don’t regret it. But recovery was, (without a doubt) thee [sic] worst pain of my entire life.”

The Not Afraid of Life: My Journey So Far author is an open book — even about her more challenging moments. In August 2018, she finalized her divorce from Dakota Meyer, with whom she shares daughters Sailor, 5, and Atlee, 3. Bristol is also the mother of son Tripp, 12, whom she shares with ex Levi Johnston.

Two months after she was legally declared single, the Alaska native opened up about getting back into the dating world as a busy mom, admitting that she felt “nervous” to be on the market again.

“It’s a scary thing,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2018. “I’ve got my hands full, and it’s kind of daunting. It’s not even on my mind right now. … There’s no, like, rule book on dating after a divorce. It’s just [a] weird concept. I haven’t dated in so long, I’m, like, an old woman with so many kids.”

The former MTV personality eventually grew more comfortable in the dating scene, sparking romances with Janson Moore in 2019 and Zach Towers in 2020. For now, though, she’s focusing on being the best mom to her three little ones.

“Best [thing] is the time I get to spend with them (I feel it makes our bond even more special),” she wrote in her Instagram Story Q&A on Wednesday. “Hardest is juggling to get everything done, and disciplining solo can also be a challenge for me.”