



Another heartbreak. Bristol Palin and her boyfriend, Janson Moore, have split after a brief romance.

The Teen Mom OG alum, 29, confirmed the news on her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 29, after a fan asked, “Are you dating anyone?” In response, Palin wrote, “Noo.” Radar Online later reported that the pair broke up before the holidays.

The real estate agent and the former Texas A&M University Aggies quarterback, 24, still follow each other on Instagram, although they have deleted photos of one another from their feeds.

Palin made her and Moore’s relationship Instagram official on November 16 by posting a photo of them at a football game at his alma mater. She captioned the since-deleted post with a heart-eyes emoji, while her mother, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, commented, “Okeyyyyy!”

The news of their romance came three months after the Austin, Texas, native finalized his divorce from Makenzie Hausenfluck, to whom he was married for just over a year.

Bristol, for her part, was previously engaged to Levi Johnston until 2010 and married to Dakota Meyer from 2016 to 2018. She shares son Tripp, 11, with Johnston and daughters Sailor, 4, and Atlee, 2, with Meyer. (Johnston is now married to Sunny Oglesby, and they are the parents of daughters Breeze, 7, Indy Rae, 4, and Delta Jo, 5 months.)

The Not Afraid of Life author told Us Weekly exclusively in October 2018 that she was hesitant to start dating again in the wake of her divorce from the U.S. Marine.

“It’s a scary thing,” she said at the time. “I’ve got my hands full, and it’s kind of daunting. It’s not even on my mind right now. … There’s no, like, rule book on dating after a divorce. It’s just weird concept. I haven’t dated in so long. I’m like an old woman with so many kids. It’s a scary, weird thing to try to date with kids and then be in the spotlight.”