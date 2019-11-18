It’s official! Bristol Palin has moved on from her recent divorce, sharing a sweet photo of herself and new boyfriend Janson Moore on Saturday, November 16.

The pair made their social media debut posing side-by-side at a Texas A&M football game, captioned with a simple heart eyes emoji.

Palin, 29, confirmed her single status via Instagram last summer following her separation from Dakota Meyer. The former Teen Mom OG cast member married the 31-year-old veteran in June 2016 before splitting a little under two years later. Their divorce was finalized in August 2018.

“Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal. (I am not ready to date),” the former Dancing With the Stars contestant shared during a Q&A with followers at the time, later confessing to being stressed about dealing with finances after her separation. “It’s an intimidating thing … Going to be a humbling experience.”

MTV aired Palin and Meyer’s relationship drama for one season of Teen Mom OG. In April 2019, the realtor opened up about her experience on the reality show, saying it “wasn’t a fit” for her. “$ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction,” she wrote on Instagram.

Before exiting the MTV reality series, Palin spoke with Us Weekly exclusively about her failed relationship with Meyer and if she was hoping to find love again. “It’s a scary thing,” Palin told Us about getting back into the dating scene. “I’ve got my hands full, and it’s kind of daunting. It’s not even on my mind right now.”

Palin’s hands are certainly full raising the two daughters she shares with Meyer: Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 2. In 2008, she welcomed a son, Tripp, with her ex-fiancé Levi Johnston.

Despite her fears about dating again, Palin and Moore look as happy as could be. Scroll to learn five things about Palin’s new man!