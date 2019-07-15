



Another one! Levi Johnston welcomed his fourth child on Wednesday, July 10, when his wife, Sunny Oglesby, gave birth to their third daughter.

Delta Jo Johnson arrived at Inegrated Women’s Wellness in Palmer, Alaska, weighing 7 pounds and 14 ounces, the couple confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. She measured 21 inches long.

The electrician, 29, and his wife already share Breeze, 6 and Indy Rae, 4. Johnston welcomed son Tripp, 10, with his ex-fiancée, Bristol Palin, in 2008.

In November 2018, Oglesby announced that she was pregnant. “We are excited to say a little present is on the way,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Baby Johnston #4 is due in July!” The family of five wore matching flannel pajamas in front of a Christmas tree in the social media reveal.

Later that month, the teacher-turned-real estate agent opened up about her pregnancy. “Thankful for all the tummy hugs I get every day now,” she captioned a photo with Indy Rae on her Instagram Story at the time. “They will randomly lift up my shirt to kiss my stomach in public lol. The kids have made it such an exciting pregnancy because they are now old enough to be understand and be excited about another sibling.”

She and Johnston tied the knot in October 2012 in Wasilla, Alaska, after a year of dating.

Palin, 28, who was engaged to the Playgirl model in 2010, has praised her ex’s parenting skills in the past — and his wife’s as well!

“I think Levi’s incredible. I have nothing but great things to say about Levi as a father,” the Teen Mom OG alum told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2018. “I consider him a friend. I have nothing but great things to say about Sunny. She’s a loving mother. She cares. I will continue my friendship with them.”

The former reality star also shares Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 2, with her ex-husband, Dakota Meyer.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!