



Moving on! Bristol Palin went Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Janson Moore, on Saturday, November 16.

The former Teen Mom OG star, 29, posted a photo with the medical sales rep, 24, at a Texas A&M football game captioned with a heart-eyed emoji. Her mother, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, commented on the photo, “Okeyyyyy!,” along with a football emoji.

The couple’s attendance at the game should come as no surprise as Moore is a former Texas A&M quarterback.

This is Bristol’s first public relationship since her divorce from Dakota Meyer. Bristol and the U.S. Marine vet, 31, married in June 2016 before splitting in February 2018. Their divorce was finalized six months later. “Freshly divorced & single forever lezzbereal,” the realtor wrote on Instagram at the time. “(I am not ready to date).”

The former couple are the parents of daughters Sailor, 3, and Atlee, 2. The Dancing With the Stars alum shares son Tripp, 10, with her ex-fiancé, Levi Johnston.

MTV documented Bristol and Meyer’s marriage woes on Teen Mom OG before she quit the series after just one season.

“Teen mom OG wasn’t a fit for me, it took away my peace.. and honestly – my peace has a price tag that no one but God can afford,” she announced on Instagram in April. “$ doesn’t impress me, I don’t entertain bs, and walking away from this show allows God to rebuild me (and my little fam) in the right direction.”

In October 2018, Bristol exclusively told Us Weekly that she was nervous to date in the wake of her divorce.

“[Dating] is a scary thing,” Bristol said at the time. “I’ve got my hands full, and it’s kind of daunting. It’s not even on my mind right now. … I think it would be hard for someone to grab my attention, that’s for sure.”

She added: “I’m nervous about it … There’s no like rule book on dating after a divorce. It’s just weird concept. I haven’t dated in so long, I’m like an old woman with so many kids. It’s a scary weird thing to try to date with kids and then be in the spotlight.”