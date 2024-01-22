Britney Spears opened up about her love for food — and got candid about her weight.

“Food is my weakness, I will admit it!!!” Spears, 42, captioned an Instagram photo of a cup of hot chocolate on Friday, January 19. “When I was younger and would go to restaurants with my mom, she would either say ‘sit still’ or ‘you are eating way too fast … please slow down’!!! I’m a passionate eater!!!”

The “Toxic” singer then reflected on when she was younger at lunch and realized that “everybody’s meal was still there” when hers was already gone.

“But it’s weird, my weight pretty much stays the same!!! I’m usually 135 on [the] scale … that’s my normal weight!!! Well that’s good for me,” Spears shared, adding that she wants “to be 125-128” eventually. ​(Per The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, a woman of Spears’ height is generally in a healthy weight range anywhere between 110 and 140 lbs.)

“But I’m probably gonna do 140 now that this damn BLAZE coffee place has opened!!! DAMN!!!” she noted. “I’m just saying this pic is better than any award … any trip … any sibling … any car !!! It looks absolutely amazing.”

After gushing over her hot chocolate again, Spears went on to share another one of her favorite desserts that she has loved for a while.

“I still eat the same secret hot fudge Sunday [sic] from Wendy’s!!!! The one that has the deep bottom brownie,” she gushed at the time. “Yep they still have it!! Around dinner I will go eat one for dinner!!!”

At the end of her caption, Spears reflected on health tips she learned from her ex-husband Sam Asghari. (The twosome split in August 2023 after 14 months of marriage.)

“My ex-husband was a trainer so he knew a lot of different ways and easy tricks to stay healthy!!! With food I think it’s weird though!!! Timing is important I think!!!” the “…Baby One More Time” singer said to her followers. “Sometimes when I see food commercials I’m like GROSSSS. But then sometimes I stop and drool!!!”

Spears concluded: “I suggest whoever you’re with or thinking of being with … make sure you look at them just the way you’re looking at that blaze coffee. Pss CAN I HAVE MORE PLEASE!!!”

Spears previously opened up about struggling with her body image. In her memoir, The Woman in Me, published in October 2023, Britney claimed that her dad, Jamie Spears, criticized her body during her conservatorship.

“If I thought getting criticized about my body in the press was bad, it hurt even more from my own father,” she wrote. “He repeatedly told me I looked fat and that I was going to have to do something about it.”