Fueled by fitness! Musician Calum Scott showed off his incredible body transformation and vowed to work even harder in 2020.

“Progress pictures whilst on tour 2018 💪🏼 ,” Scott, 31, wrote alongside three photos of himself progressively losing weight and gaining muscle via Instagram on Monday, January 20.

The side-by-side images revealed that throughout 2018, while the English crooner was touring, he got leaner and more toned. But even with such a massive weight change that year, the “No Matter What” musician has bigger fitness goals for 2020.

“This year I am going to push myself harder than ever before,” the Britain’s Got Talent alum continued. “I always yo-yo with my weight because I love wine and carbs 😬 but I learned that that’s ok.”

He continued: “It’s about making sure you train hard and eat well, then the treats are well deserved. Who is getting fit 2020? X”

After celebrating the holidays with friends and family, the singer-songwriter got back on track in January 2020, but not before cracking a few jokes on social media about his meal plan.

“Is it still acceptable to eat like this in January?! 🤷🏻‍♂🍔 #Gains,” he captioned a photo of himself eating a massive hamburger and fries on January 3.

A few days later, the “You are the Reason” artist poked fun at himself with another Instagram photo where he admitted that he was “excited to be heading to NYC” for a few days, but “less excited to see my new diet.”

The “Dancing on My Own” singer announced that he was starting a 2020 world tour in December 2019, noting that he “didn’t do enough of [it]” in 2019. He explained to his social media followers that with a new decade, a new year and a new tour schedule comes a new diet that he plans to follow.

Scott released his debut album, Only Human, in March 2018 after competing on season 9 of Britain’s Got Talent in 2015. He was previously a part of a Maroon 5 tribute band named Maroon 4 before gaining solo success from the reality competition series.