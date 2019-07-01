Spreading love! Calum Scott revealed that he sang at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second wedding in France on Saturday, June 29.

“This weekend I had the honour of singing ‘You Are The Reason’ at the wedding of @joejonas & @sophiet and it was magical,” the Britain’s Got Talent alum, 30, wrote on Instagram on Monday, July 1. “Thank you both for allowing me to be part of such an incredibly special day. You are perfect for each other. Huge thanks as always to @joshuakanebespoke for dressing me.”

Scott shared the news alongside a selfie he took in a bathroom mirror at the wedding venue, Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, a commune in Provence, France. He looked dapper in a white tuxedo jacket over an otherwise all-black ensemble. Jonas “liked” the Instagram post.

The English singer-songwriter performed in a Maroon 5 tribute band named Maroon 4 before competing on season 9 of Britain’s Got Talent in 2015. He released his debut album, Only Human, in March 2018.

Jonas, 29, and the Game of Thrones alum, 23, tied the knot on Saturday, nearly two months after they legally became husband and wife during a top-secret Las Vegas ceremony. Their guests in France included the groom’s brothers, Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Frankie Jonas, as well as Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, Nick’s wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and the bride’s former Game of Thrones costar Maisie Williams, who was the maid of honor.

Diplo live-streamed the couple’s May 1 Vegas nuptials on Instagram without their permission. “It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny,” Turner admitted to PorterEdit later that month. “I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people.”

However, the DJ, 40, still managed to score an invitation to Joe and Turner’s second wedding. He shared a photo of himself wearing a suit outside of the French chateau on Instagram on Sunday, June 30, with the caption, “This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony . Heard it was lovely tho.”

The Jonas Brothers member and the actress have been together since 2016 and announced their engagement in October 2017.

