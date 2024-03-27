Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about how isolating depression can be — even for someone who lives their life in the spotlight.

“[Depression] is such a lonely place and it’s very difficult to speak out about it, even to your most trusted people.” Cameron Bure, 47, shared during the Tuesday, March 26, episode of her “Candace Cameron Bure Podcast.”

The actress noted that it’s always been very difficult for her to acknowledge when she’s struggling with that specific emotion.

“It’s hard to admit it, at least for me, I feel like because I should be strong enough to overcome that and then it just feels weak,” she explained. “It just feels so weak. And the perception of that. … And I’ll also say that like there are a lot of people who feel that it’s weak and will verbalize that, so then it’s just immediate shame that you’re like, ‘Oh, well if I struggle with this then I’m weak person.’”

She continued, “Yet there’s so, so many times when I’m like, ‘I don’t want to feel this way.’ I can try with all of my might to get out of this and I can’t pull myself out of the pit. I can’t pull myself out by myself. But it’s hard to extend the arm and go, ‘Help me.’”

The Fuller House alum posted a clip of the conversation via her Instagram the following day, with an encouraging caption for anyone else going through the same thing.

“We’ve been going through feelings and emotions this season on the @candacecameronburepodcast. This week @jennieallen and I touched on how depression has impacted our lives, and how to overcome it,” she captioned the Wednesday, March 27, post. “If you struggle with sadness or depression, please know you are not alone! PSALM 34:17-18 says, ‘When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears and delivers them out of all their troubles. The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.’”

This isn’t the first time the actress has addressed the importance of mental health.

In 2023, Cameron Bure disclosed that one thing that has helped her with depression before has been exercising.

“Another big part why fitness is important for me is it’s so beneficial to my mental health,” she noted during an interview with The Salvation Army Midland Division. “I juggle, as we all do, a lot of plates. I not only juggle my family but also work in a lot of different capacities. It can get really difficult, the travel can get strenuous as well. I need to keep my mental health clear. Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot.”

Cameron Bure added that she tends to “notice a huge difference” when she skips a workout and how much it can affect her mentally. “That’s why I keep going,” she said. “There are a lot of benefits I get. My mind is most important, and exercise definitely helps that.”