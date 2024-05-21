When it comes to Ciara’s weight loss journey, the “I Bet” singer just scored another victory. She shared her goal to lose 70 pounds following the birth of her fourth child and updated fans on her progress.

“Lil Dump Goodness…” Ciara, 38, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, May 19. “Scale moved a little…so I’ll call it a W!:)”

In her carousel of photos, Ciara shared a snapshot of her scale that read 178 pounds. She also included a photo of a healthy meal filled with fresh vegetables, including cucumbers and carrots.

“This shows you are losing the weight the right way. I love the transparency. Every pound is progress,” one follower wrote in the comments section. Another user added, “You’re beautiful no matter what size you are.”

Related: Ciara and Russell Wilson's Sweetest Moments With Their Kids Ciara and Russell Wilson love documenting their days with their kids. The Grammy winner became a mom before she met the professional football player, giving birth to her and then-fiancé’s Future’s son, Future Jr., in May 2014. She and the rapper called it quits in August of that same year, and the songwriter moved on with […]

Back in April, Ciara first shared her health and fitness goals before she hits the road this summer as part of the 2024 Out of this World — The Missy Elliott Experience Tour.

“Trying to lose 70lbs post baby, prepare for a show and tour while breastfeeding, and running my businesses,” she wrote via Instagram on April 13. “Shout out to all my mammas out there gettin in, I see you! ToughSh$t. #MambaMentality.”

Ciara and her husband, NFL quarterback Russell Wilson, share Sienna Princess, 6, Win Harrison, 3, and Amora Princess, 5 months. The “1, 2 Step” singer is also mom to Future Zahir, 10, whom she shares with ex Future.

Since welcoming her fourth child, Ciara has reminded her followers to “embrace every stage of life.” And in between preparing for her upcoming shows with Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes, or being honored at charity events, the artist makes sure to keep family as the priority.

During Mother’s Day weekend, Ciara headed to the zoo with her kids to make more memories. Before that, the family unit came together for a special Easter Sunday celebration.

Related: The Top 10 Most Stylish NFL Wives and Girlfriends NFL wives and girlfriends have left a serious style mark on (and off) the field. Ciara, Brittany Mahomes and Kristin Juszczyk are just a few of the women who have dazzled Us with their stellar fashion sense. Take Kristin, for example, who never fails to support husband Kyle Juszczyk (who plays as the San Francisco […]

Most recently, Ciara celebrated Future Jr.’s birthday with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“​​He’s anointed, loved, blessed, smart, funny, fun, gifted, special … and today He’s 10 years old!” she wrote via Instagram on May 20. “I’m so grateful! Happy Birthday Future! We love you so much and we’re so proud of you! The sky is the limit sunshine!”

Wilson added in the comments, “The BEST!!! We love you so much! God’s love, anointing, and blessing is all over you! God First Always! Mom & Dad are so proud of you!”