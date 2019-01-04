Speaking the truth! Demi Lovato made it her mission to inspire change on Instagram after an ad popped up in her feed with a body-shaming message.

The “Confident” singer, 26, shared a screenshot of the advertisement on her Instagram Story on Friday, January 4. The photo showed two animated women, with the thinner one labeled as “pretty” and the fuller-figured one called “obese.”

“Why is this fat shaming bulls—t on my feed?” Lovato wrote. “So many things wrong with this ad. 1. You can be ‘pretty’ at any weight.”

The Disney alum continued in a series of Instagram Story posts: “This is absolutely harmful to anyone who is easily influenced by societal pressures put on us from the diet culture to constantly be losing weight in a world that teaches us to equate our value and worth with the way we look and especially anyone in recovery from an eating disorder. Especially when eating disorders are all about ‘control.’”

Lovato then blasted the social media platform directly. “So please Instagram, keep this bullsh—t off mine and other’s feeds who could be easily effected [sic] by this disgusting advertisement,” she concluded. “With how aware people are becoming of mental health and mental illnesses, I expect you guys to know better by allowing this advertisement to be allowed on your app. And shame on the game.”

Instagram told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday: “We’re sorry. This ad was approved by mistake. We reviewed it again and removed it from future delivery in people’s feeds.”

The Grammy nominee, who completed another stint in rehab after her near-fatal overdose in July, has been open about her struggles with an eating disorder, calling it a “life-long disease” in a 2011 interview with Seventeen. “I don’t think there’s going to be a day when I don’t think about food or my body,” she said at the time, “but I’m living with it, and I wish I could tell young girls to find their safe place and stay with it.”

Kim Kardashian supported Lovato for holding Instagram accountable, tweeting three clapping emojis on Friday. Meanwhile, the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress added in her own tweet: “Always speak up for what you believe in!”

Lovato was once again vocal about her ongoing battle in December 2014 and credited then-boyfriend Wilmer Valderrama with keeping her on track. “It’s been difficult. I almost went back to rehab for my eating disorder last summer. I was obsessing over food and terrified of it at the same time. Wilmer noticed and called me out on it, which was a relief,” she explained to Fitness magazine. “I was done being afraid of food and so tired of overeating and not knowing why I did it. Now I’m on a structured meal plan. I eat four small meals and two snacks a day. It’s teaching me portion control.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!