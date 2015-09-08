Swoon alert! Jessie James Decker shared a shirtless photo of her husband, Eric Decker, cradling their newborn son, Eric Thomas Decker II, on Instagram on Monday, Sept. 7, and reminded Us what a hunk the NFL player is.

PHOTOS: Sexy shirtless stars

“I love this picture of my Erics having skin to skin time,” the second-time mom captioned the sweet black and white photo of her boys. On Tuesday, the country crooner shared another snap of their son with their 17-month-old daughter, Vivianne Rose. “If you’re a proud big sister raise your hand!” she wrote alongside the adorable sibling photo.

If you're a proud big sister raise your hand! A photo posted by Jessie James Decker (@jessiejamesdecker) on Sep 8, 2015 at 9:47am PDT

The couple, who appeared on E!’s Eric & Jessie: Game On reality series, welcomed their son earlier this week. “Thanks for all well wishes! Mama and baby boy are doing great!! Vivi is the sweetest big sister!” Eric tweeted on Friday, Sept. 4.

PHOTOS: Cutest celebrity baby announcements

The “Blue Jeans” singer kept her followers up-to-date leading up to the arrival of their future football player. Days before giving birth, Jessie posted a photo of her belly with the caption: “Mornin… Hard to sleep now and contractions are intense. Got my bag packed. Ready when you are baby boy.”

The proud parents said “I do” back in June 2013.

PHOTOS: Celebs who love athletes

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!