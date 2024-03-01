Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her passion for health and wellness was inspired by her late father, Bruce Paltrow, who died from cancer in 2002.

During an Instagram Story Q&A on Thursday, February 29, the actress and Goop cofounder, 51, spoke candidly about what prompted her to take care of her body.

“I got into wellness, it was actually because my father was diagnosed with cancer when I was about 25 years old and that started to catalyze my foray into understanding food, environmental toxins, food as medicine, alternative stuff like acupuncture,” she said. “So it started a long time ago — I don’t know, in the mid-’90s, because of my dad.”

Paltrow has been a longtime health advocate since launching her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop, in 2008. The business spawned a fashion line, products, recipes, podcast and magazine, among other endeavors.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Controversial Goop Moments: Jade Eggs to Bee Stings In Goop we trust? Gwyneth Paltrow has courted controversy since launching her wellness and lifestyle brand, Goop, in 2008. What started as a weekly newsletter from the Clean Plate author, grew to an expansive website that spawned a fashion line, wellness products, recipe portal, podcast, magazine and health summit, among other projects. “We operate from […]

“We operate from a place of curiosity and nonjudgment, and we start hard conversations, crack open taboos, and look for connection and resonance everywhere we can find it,” Goop’s website reads. “We don’t mind being the tip of the spear — in short, we go first so you don’t have to. We’re glad you’re here.”

Since its inception, Goop has been no stranger to controversy, releasing products such as the Jade Egg and “This Smells Like My Vagina” candle. Despite negative talk about items, Paltrow stood by her decision to release them.

“You grew up getting messaging around the feminine care that was heavily scented with synthetic fragrances and all this kind of thing,” Paltrow exclusively told Us Weekly in September 2020, regarding her cheeky candle. “I just felt it was time to make a bit of a feminist statement around accepting who we are and our femininity.”

Goop products aren’t the only things in Paltrow’s life causing controversy. After a March 2023 appearance on the “Art of Being Well” podcast, the Oscar winner received criticism for describing her eating habits.

Related: Gwyneth Paltrow's Family Photos With Kids Apple and Moses Coparenting with pride. Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to the two children she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin — and the pair always put their kids first. The Oscar winner and the Coldplay singer tied the knot in December 2003 and welcomed daughter Apple one year later. Son Moses was born in 2006, and […]

“I usually eat something [at] about 12,” she said. “And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days. And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

Following a wave of backlash, Paltrow explained via her Instagram Story later that month that the diet helped with her “long COVID” symptoms.

“The way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time. I’ve been working with Dr. [Will] Cole to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory … lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs … and it’s been working really well,” she said, noting that the regimen is “really just what’s worked for me.”