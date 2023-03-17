Not furious about her fasting. Gwyneth Paltrow shed light on her wellness regimen after sparking controversy for detailing her intermittent fasting habits.

The Goop founder, 50, fielded questions from her social media followers on Friday, March 17, as comments she made during a podcast interview earlier this month ignited a debate online. Paltrow explained via her Instagram Story that her diet was in part due to her struggles with “long COVID.”

“The way it manifests for me is very high levels of inflammation over time,” she said of her continued symptoms. “I’ve been working with Dr. [Will] Cole to really focus on foods that aren’t inflammatory … lots of vegetables, cooked vegetables, all kinds of protein, healthy carbs … and it’s been working really well.”

Paltrow emphasized that her routine was developed based on personal “medical results and extensive testing” and wasn’t “meant to be advice for anyone else.”

The Oscar winner added: “It’s really just what’s worked for me and it’s been very powerful and very positive. This is not to say that, you know, I eat this way all day, every day. And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals. I also have days where I eat whatever I want, French fries or whatever. But my baseline really has been to try to eat healthy.”

Paltrow’s explanation came shortly after fans and fellow A-listers shared their own opinions on her eating habits. The Shakespeare in Love actress outlined her “nice intermittent fast” schedule on Cole’s “The Art of Being Well” podcast, saying, “I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot the days [sic]. … And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

While Meghan McCain slammed Paltrow in a Daily Mail op-ed for seemingly “promoting a lifestyle that doesn’t provide enough calories to maintain a healthy diet,” Bethenny Frankel noted that she wasn’t surprised by the Sliding Doors star’s reveal. (The Bravo alum, 52, is the founder of Skinnygirl and has penned books including Naturally Thin and The SkinnyGirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life.)

“You can’t expect a dog to be a cat,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star said in an Instagram video on Thursday, March 16. “This is a woman who made millions off a candle that was called ‘This Candle Smells Like My Vagina.’ … Her base is a middle-aged mom, her base isn’t tweens. So when people are talking about eating disorders, my daughter [Bryn] doesn’t know who Gwyneth Paltrow is. It’s not for 18-year-olds, I think it’s for moms — and we all know her schtick, we’ve been hearing it for years.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders (NEDA) website or call their hotline at (800) 931-2237 to get help.