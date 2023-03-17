Sharing her two cents. Bethenny Frankel has defended Gwyneth Paltrow’s intermittent fasting diet after critics alleged she’s promoting disordered eating.

“Gwyneth Paltrow says that she drinks bone broth for breakfast and intermittent fasts. This is the woman that does cupping and ozone therapy up the a— and only ate macrobiotics for years until she was pregnant,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, said in a Thursday, March 16, Instagram video, while holding a carton of ice cream. “And she has a wellness website!”

She continued: “You can’t expect a dog to be a cat. This is a woman who made millions off a candle that was called ‘This Candle Smells Like My Vagina.’ … Her base is a middle-aged mom, her base isn’t tweens. So when people are talking about eating disorders, my daughter [Bryn] doesn’t know who Gwyneth Paltrow is. It’s not for 18-year-olds, I think it’s for moms — and we all know her schtick, we’ve been hearing it for years.”

Frankel, who shares her 12-year-old daughter with ex Jason Hoppy, joked that she and other moms are waiting for a bone broth-scented candle “so that we can pour more money into the Goop universe.” The Big Shot With Bethenny alum further implored her followers not to hate on Paltrow, 50, because she’s being truthful to “who she is — and who she always has been.”

The Goop founder made headlines earlier this month when she revealed that her diet consists of bone broth and fasting.

“I eat dinner early in the evening. I do a nice intermittent fast,” Paltrow — who shares two children with ex-husband Chris Martin — said during an appearance on Dr. Will Cole’s “The Art of Being Well” podcast, which was shared via Dear Media’s TikTok page. “I usually eat something [at] about 12. And in the morning, I’ll have some things that won’t spike my blood sugar. So, I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot the days [sic].”

She continued at the time: “I try to do one hour of movement, so I’ll either take a walk, or I’ll do Pilates, or I’ll do my [workout with celebrity trainer] Tracy Anderson. I dry brush, and I get in the sauna. So, I do my infrared sauna for 30 minutes. And then, for dinner, I try to eat, you know, according to Paleo. So, lots of vegetables. It’s really important for me to support my detox.”

The Avengers: Endgame star was quickly called out by social media users, some of whom pointed out that bone broth isn’t a proper meal and argued that fasting promotes disordered eating. Frankel wasn’t the only celebrity to weigh in on the debate, with Meghan McCain going on Paltrow on Friday, March 17.

“Paltrow is justifiably being torn apart by commentators, doctors, and nutritionists alike for promoting a lifestyle that doesn’t provide enough calories to maintain a healthy diet,” she wrote in her Daily Mail column, alleging that the Shakespeare in Love star looked “haggard” during her podcast interview. “She has become an icon of sorts for ‘almond moms,’ a slang term for a wealthy, middle-aged women, who don’t eat real meals and instead snack all day on almonds and health bars.”

The former View cohost, 38, added: “No wonder there is an Ozempic craze sweeping the nation and ‘heroic chic’ thinness is back on the fashion runways. This ‘wellness’ trend is making us sick. And Gwyneth Paltrow is part of the problem.”

While Paltrow has not addressed the backlash to her recent diet revelations, she has long been candid about her wellness endeavors — no matter how controversial.

“I began to consider the effects of food when my father was diagnosed with throat cancer in 1998. I started to research anti-cancer diets in hopes that he would try to hit it from all angles,” the Shallow Hal star recalled to Beach magazine in May 2013, referring to father Bruce Paltrow, who died in 2002.“It’s about being mindful about what you are putting in. Good whole foods are the way we have eaten for generations. It’s amazing how good you feel when you just cut out the processed stuff.”

If you or someone you know struggles with an eating disorder, visit the National Eating Disorders (NEDA) website or call their hotline at (800) 931-2237 to get help.