Still not interested in keeping up. Bethenny Frankel shared her thoughts after Kim Kardashian made an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow‘s “Goop” podcast.

After the Oscar winner, 50, gushed over the Skims cofounder, 42, in an Instagram post promoting the Tuesday, December 27, episode, the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 52, weighed in with a comment. “I mean LOL,” the former Bravo personality wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 29.

Paltrow’s original post, which included a selfie with the Selfish author, read: “@kimkardashian is fascinating to the world, we know this. For me she is fascinating because she challenges so many ideas of what a woman is supposed to be, and how she is supposed to look and behave while doing it. I loved getting to interview her for the @goop podcast and get into this and so much more.”

During the interview, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum discussed her daily routine and the way she juggles her businesses while raising the four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

“I just feel like I work a lot,” Kardashian said, explaining why she’s recently started indulging in coffee and alcohol. “All day after school then it’s, like, product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN. Then I always have some Skims element.”

Frankel, for her part, has been vocal about her feelings on the Kardashian-Jenner family over the past several months, sharing her thoughts on their product lines as well as their alleged usage of photo editing and filters. In August, the Skinnygirl mogul slammed the packaging on Kardashian’s skincare line, SKKN, as “impractical” because of its round shape.

“It’s bulbous,” she added in a TikTok video at the time. “I don’t understand it because it doesn’t stack. I don’t live in a circular house. I don’t have a medicine cabinet. … How are you going to travel with this? If you don’t have a private plane … you have to be a billionaire to use this product. It’s just not practical.”

Two months later, the Business Is Personal author said she wasn’t “surprised” the Hulu personality was booed while attending a football game with son Saint. “It’s America’s pastime,” Frankel tweeted in October. “The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought.”