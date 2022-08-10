Speaking her truth! Bethenny Frankel has some thoughts about Kim Kardashian‘s new beauty label, Skkn by Kim.

In a video shared via TikTok on Tuesday, August 9, the former Real Housewives of New York City star, 51, tested out the brand’s exfoliator and eye cream — products Frankel said she knows “well.”

Starting with the eye cream, the Skinnygirl mogul slammed the packaging as “impractical” due to its round shape. “It’s bulbous. I don’t understand it because it doesn’t stack. I don’t live in a circular house. I don’t have a medicine cabinet. That’s impractical at best.”

Frankel was equally unimpressed with the exfoliator’s exterior. “This is crazy,” she said while examining the packaging. “How are you going to travel with this? If you don’t have a private plane … you have to be a billionaire to use this product. It’s just not practical.”

She continued: “I’m a very practical and organized person. This shocks me because don’t the Kardashians organize their jellybeans by color?”

While the businesswoman wasn’t thrilled with the line’s wrapping, she did call the products “quality.”

Describing the exfoliator, Frankel said, “It has a little bit of a fragrance. No problem. It’s got those micro white granules … I like that form of exfoliating.” However, the reality star questioned if the product is worth its $55 price tag.

Moving on to the eye cream, Frankel said it’s “very nice” with a “melted butter consistency.”

She added, though, that the cream is “not ultra rich,” explaining: “I would feel like for this price tag it would be Sicily rich.”

“It’s not Kardashian rich, richer than I am maybe, but not Kardashian rich,” Frankel said.

Still, the Naturally Thin author was pleased. “This is good skincare,” she said. “This is quality. I just think it’s impractical in its packaging. It’s a good quality product that’s likely overpriced, but most beauty is overpriced.”

Kardashian, 41, launched Skkn by Kim on June 21 after shutting down KKW Beauty in 2021.

The California native teased the brand earlier that month, sharing via Instagram: “I’m excited to finally introduce to you SKKN BY KIM, a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish.”

The Skims founder continued: “I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and estheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.” The Kardashians star went on to explain that the packaging is “refillable,” and the product ingredients are “clean” and “science-backed” made for “all skin types, tones and textures at all stages of maturity.”

Kardashian said she created Skkn “so that everyone can feel confident in their skin.” In addition to the eye cream and exfoliator, the line includes a cleanser, toner, hyaluronic acid serum, vitamin C8 serum, face cream, oil drops and night oil.

